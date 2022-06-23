Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Purchases 146,925 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $1,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $2,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

