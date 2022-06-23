Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,695 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

CAH stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.