Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,643 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.36 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.00.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

