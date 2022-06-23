Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 888 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Snap-on worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $196.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.33 and a 200-day moving average of $212.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

