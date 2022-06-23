Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,806 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

