Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,480 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.47% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $41,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,536,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,037,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 70,748 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDP opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.