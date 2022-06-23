Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the period. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $30,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.