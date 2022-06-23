Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,451 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

