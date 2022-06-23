Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 129,876 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 443.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $90,879,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,187,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 340,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.88. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

