Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 176,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,100.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.51 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

