Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

