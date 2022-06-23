Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.12 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

MMP stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

