Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $759,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 622.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 80.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

