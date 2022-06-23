Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.77% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $26,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 74,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 737,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 718,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter.

IBDR opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

