Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $36.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $36,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $223.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average is $260.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

