Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

