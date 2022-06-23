Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 239,681 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,681 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

