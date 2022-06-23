Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 257,870 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $27,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $978,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after buying an additional 893,595 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $30.30 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

