Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 316,636 iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 316,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE opened at $24.37 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

