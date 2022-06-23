Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 320.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.89. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

