Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,351 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Clearshares LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,118,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,569,000 after acquiring an additional 143,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

