Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,566 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $74,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.
Shares of SDY opened at $116.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
