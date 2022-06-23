Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 74,311 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,311 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $45,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.