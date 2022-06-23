Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Decreased by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $136.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.