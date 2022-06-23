Capital One Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.11 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.09 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $7,580,970. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after buying an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

