CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $448.24 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.26.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

