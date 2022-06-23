CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 4,199 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

