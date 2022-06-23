CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

