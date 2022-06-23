CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

