CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $194.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.66 and its 200-day moving average is $239.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

