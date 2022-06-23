CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 80.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after buying an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after buying an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after buying an additional 543,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.92.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.23.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

