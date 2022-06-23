CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $272.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.