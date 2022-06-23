CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 126 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $3,459,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $333.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

