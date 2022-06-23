CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 126 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $333.11 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

