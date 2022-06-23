CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,580 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 147.7% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Target by 45.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

TGT stock opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

