CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 59.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.73 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

