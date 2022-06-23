Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 536 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $180.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

