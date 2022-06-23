Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

