Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $396,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $207.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.