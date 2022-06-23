Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

