Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 290 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $390.59 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

