Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.14. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $157.19 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

