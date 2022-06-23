Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Centene by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Centene by 18.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Centene by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

