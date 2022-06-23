CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,936 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $180,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,934,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,701,000 after buying an additional 4,353,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,346,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Manchester United by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.
Manchester United stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $607.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -13.95%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Manchester United Profile (Get Rating)
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
