CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $227,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 111.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

