Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $157.19 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.14.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

