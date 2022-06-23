Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $255.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.96 and its 200-day moving average is $241.58. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

