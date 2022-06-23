Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cigna by 24.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,377 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 29.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $255.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.96 and its 200-day moving average is $241.58. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.