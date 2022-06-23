Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 85,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

