Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

